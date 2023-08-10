Montgomery (7-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out five.

Montgomery did a good job of pitching his way out of jams for most of the afternoon, with the first run coming off a sacrifice fly from Jonah Bride. The lefty then allowed a leadoff homer to Zack Gelof to open the sixth but was able to get through the inning without allowing any further damage. Montgomery has now logged three consecutive quality starts, though he's just 1-2 over that stretch. He's also given up at least six hits in four of his last five outings and at least one long ball four straight.