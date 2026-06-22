Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Scoreless frame in rehab start

Montgomery (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning in a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Since Montgomery was pitching for the first time at any level since undergoing a hybrid UCL reconstruction last March, the Rangers had scheduled him for just one inning to kick off his rehab assignment. He was able to pass his first test without much drama, allowing a double but getting out of the inning in 13 pitches (10 strikes). Montgomery is expected to gradually increase his pitch counts over multiple rehab starts during the course of his 30-day rehab window, and his performance during his time in the minors will likely dictate whether he claims a spot in the Texas rotation or works in long relief upon his return from the 60-day injured list.