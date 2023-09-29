Montgomery allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Montgomery's lone mistake was a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez in the fourth inning. While he had a chance at the win, the Rangers' bullpen denied Montgomery the victory when the Mariners produced a walk-off in the ninth inning. The southpaw has pitched to a 2.79 ERA over 67.2 innings with the Rangers, and he's at a 3.20 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 166:48 K:BB through 188.2 innings over 32 starts this year when accounting for his time with the Cardinals. It's safe to assume he'll be part of the Rangers' postseason rotation if they can secure a playoff spot.