Montgomery will be the Rangers' starter for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday versus Arizona, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After allowing just two runs over 14 innings across three appearances versus the Astros in the ALCS, Montgomery will officially follow Game 1 starter Nathan Eovaldi in Texas' World Series rotation. Including the postseason, Montgomery has put up a 2.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 92.2 innings since being traded to the Rangers.