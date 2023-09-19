Montgomery did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings against Boston. He struck out eight.

It was another excellent outing from Montgomery, who's now gone seven innings in his last two starts, allowing just one run in that span, after surrendering 11 runs in his previous two outings. The southpaw is 9-11 on the season with a 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 155:44 K:BB across 30 starts (175.2 innings) between the Rangers and Cardinals. Montgomery will look to keep his hot streak rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against Seattle.