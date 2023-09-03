Montgomery pitched 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks. He did not strike out any batters.

Montgomery was spotted a 4-0 lead after two frames, but he couldn't take advantage. He gave up a solo home run in the third inning, then allowed six straight batters to reach base with two outs in the fourth. Five of those came around to score, and Montgomery was given the hook before finishing the frame. This was easily his worst start as a Ranger -- he had gone at least 5.1 frames in each appearance and posted a 2.13 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over four outings with Texas prior to Saturday. Montgomery will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place at home against Oakland next weekend.