Montgomery (8-11) yielded five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Athletics.

Montgomery allowed two runs through four innings before giving up a homer in each of the next two frames. It was the first time he allowed more than one home run in a start since May 16 and his season ERA was raised to 3.62 through 161.2 innings. Over his last three starts, Montgomery has been tagged with 14 runs in just 14.2 frames. His next outing is currently lined up to be in Toronto.