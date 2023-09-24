Montgomery (10-11) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Montgomery silenced Seattle's bats throughout the contest, as the Mariners didn't manage to collect multiple hits in any inning. The southpaw continued a dominant three-start stretch during which he has allowed just one run while posting a 17:3 K:BB over 21 frames, turning things around impressively after yielding 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings during his first two outings in September. Montgomery will likely make one more regular-season start, which tentatively lines up to take place in Seattle on Thursday.