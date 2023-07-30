The Cardinals agreed to trade Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for minor-leaguers Thomas Saggese, Tekoah Roby and John King, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Rangers bolstered their rotation Saturday with the acquisition of Max Scherzer, and the organization is going all in with two more major additions to its pitching staff less than a day later. Montgomery has been a reliable rotation piece over the past three years with a 3.59 ERA in 83 starts, and he'll provide a significant boost to Texas' starting unit after it recently lost Nathan Eovaldi (forearm) to the injured list.