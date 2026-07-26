Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Up to 75 pitches Saturday

Montgomery (elbow) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery made his seventh rehab start, which he hopes will be his final one, and worked up to 75 pitches. He could potentially be an option for the next turn of the rotation, but Rangers manager Skip Schumaker would not commit to that. "I think it'd be unfair to him or for us if he's not right and ready to go during a time where we're in a situation where we're trying to win every single game," the manager said. "It doesn't do us any good or him any good if he's not ready." Once Montgomery is ready to go, the left-hander will be making his first appearance in an MLB game since Sept. 22, 2024.