Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Ups pitch count to 75 on rehab

Montgomery (elbow) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Montgomery built up to 75 pitches in his seventh rehab start, which he's hoping will be his final outing in the minors before coming off the 60-day injured list, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker wouldn't commit to Montgomery making his next appearance in the majors, however, as the Rangers presumably want to assess him during a bullpen session before deciding on his next step. Montgomery -- who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from March 2025 UCL surgery -- has turned in a 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 19 innings over his seven starts between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco.