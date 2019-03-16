Rangers' Jordan Romano: Keeps roster chance alive
Romano allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings Friday against the Indians.
Romano has bounced back with a pair of scoreless outings after getting hit hard March 7. "He is looking better and better," manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of the MLB.com. "He's got conviction behind his pitches. We really challenged him after that and he's accepted it. He has pitched really well. That was impressive. He got hit pretty hard and he bounced back." As a Rule 5 selection, Romano needs to make the Opening Day roster or be offered back to the Blue Jays. The White Sox originally selected him from the Blue Jays then flipped him to the Rangers for cash considerations. The right-hander was a starter in the Blue Jays organization but will be a reliever for Texas. Five of his six Cactus League outings have been scoreless.
