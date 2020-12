The Rangers acquired Acosta from the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Scott Heineman.

A 20-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic, Acosta has yet to debut with a full-season minor-league affiliate. He most recently split the 2019 season between the Reds' Dominican Summer League and Arizona League affiliates, slashing .395/.481/.579 over 195 at-bats.