The Reds placed Barrero on waivers Saturday, and the utility player was claimed by the Rangers on the same day.

Barrero split his time last season between Triple-A Louisville and the the Reds and slashed a .218/.295/.323 with two home runs and 17 RBI over 149 plate appearances in the majors. He made the move to the outfield this spring after spending most of his career at shortstop, though he did play center field in 17 games for Cincinnati last season. Barrero will now look to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Texas for 2024.