The Rangers selected Corniell to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Corniell enjoyed a breakout minor-league season in 2023, delivering a 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119:31 K:BB in 101.2 innings between Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory. The 20-year-old right-hander is now protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.