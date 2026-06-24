Rangers' Jose Corniell: Takes loss in season debut

Corniell (0-1) took the loss against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Corniell relieved Cal Quantrill in the third inning and struggled, allowing one run in the fourth before enduring a four-run fifth. In just two major-league appearances between 2025 and 2026, the 23-year-old has surrendered eight earned runs across just five frames. It's unclear what his role will be moving forward, but if he remains part of the equation for replacing Jack Leiter (ankle), he could pitch again this weekend against the Blue Jays.