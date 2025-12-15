The Rangers signed Herrera to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Herrera saw action at the big-league level with the Diamondbacks each of the past four seasons, slashing just .200/.280/.259 over 562 plate appearances. The Rangers are set at catcher after signing Danny Jansen to pair with Kyle Higashioka, leaving Herrera to provide experienced depth at Triple-A Round Rock.