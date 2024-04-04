Leclerc allowed a run on two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Leclerc has allowed runs in all three of his appearances thus far. None have come in save situations, but that doesn't necessarily soothe the concerns of fantasy managers relying on him for saves. Leclerc has allowed six runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings.
