Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Leclerc was called up to replace Martin Perez, who was placed on the disabled list with elbow discomfort. It will be Leclerc's third stint in the Rangers' bullpen so far this season. He's yet to give up a run in 6.2 innings, striking out six batters while walking three.

