Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Bags 10th save
Leclerc picked up the save against the Orioles on Thursday, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Rangers' 3-1 victory. He struck out one.
He yielded a couple of baserunners, but Leclerc managed to work out of trouble and finish off the Orioles for his 10th save of the season. The 25-year-old has managed to rack up an impressive 88 strikeouts in 59.2 innings this season, but his ratios still leave a bit to be desired, as he's sporting a 4.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.
