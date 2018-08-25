Leclerc picked up the save against the Giants on Friday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless 10th inning to preserve a 7-6 victory for Texas.

The right-hander remained perfect since taking over the closer role for the departed Keone Kela, notching his seventh straight save with this drama-free effort against San Francisco. His 1.85 ERA and 0.90 WHIP and strong form of late mean Leclerc figures to have a firm grasp on the job for the stretch run of the season.