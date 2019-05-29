Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blames commemorative cleats
Leclerc (calf) said the injury that prompted his removal from Monday's game was due to commemorative cleats worn for Memorial Day, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Leclerc said the new spikes were too tight and caused cramping in his legs, telling reporters that he was not dehydrated as the Rangers had first speculated. He returned to normal spikes for Tuesday's game and said he was fine, although he went unused in a win over the Mariners.
