Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blown save Wednesday
Leclerc (2-3) took the blown save and loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on one hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning against the Athletics.
With the Texas bullpen spent following Tuesday's 13-10 defeat, manager Jeff Banister turned to Leclerc for the save opportunity Wednesday night. After retiring two batters and issuing a walk, Leclerc yielded the game-winning, two-run homer to Khris Davis. Though he won't be turned to in save situations often, the 24-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA and should continue seeing action in high-leverage situations.
