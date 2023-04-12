Leclerc was charged with a blown save during Tuesday's win over the Royals after he allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Lefty Will Smith opened the ninth inning by giving up a leadoff single, and Leclerc was stuck with the blown save after allowing the inherited runner to score. He then returned for the 10th and recorded one out before being lifted, and he was charged an unearned run when the designated runner later came around to score. Leclerc and Smith appear to be working as a closer committee and have one save apiece in the early going, with Tuesday marking the first time either reliever has been scored upon this season.