Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blows first save
Leclerc gave up three runs on three hits -- including a walk-off home run -- while recording only one out in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander blew his first save of the year when Jarrod Dyson came off the bench and took him deep. Leclerc hadn't given up a run in four appearances prior to Tuesday, but he hasn't yet shown the same dominance he did in 2018 when he seized the Rangers' closing job, posting only a 3:1 K:BB through 4.1 innings so far.
