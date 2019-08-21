Leclerc was charged with his fourth blown save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. He gave up a solo home run and struck out two in his lone inning of work.

Leclerc failed to protect a 2-1 lead entering the top of the ninth, retiring the first hitter he faced before Brian Goodwin took him deep for the game-tying run. The right-hander was at least able to bounce back well and put away the next two hitters, so his standing as the Rangers' closer shouldn't change as a result of the outing. Leclerc had converted each of his prior three save chances in August but has issued six walks in seven innings on the month.

