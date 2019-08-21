Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Blows save Tuesday
Leclerc was charged with his fourth blown save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. He gave up a solo home run and struck out two in his lone inning of work.
Leclerc failed to protect a 2-1 lead entering the top of the ninth, retiring the first hitter he faced before Brian Goodwin took him deep for the game-tying run. The right-hander was at least able to bounce back well and put away the next two hitters, so his standing as the Rangers' closer shouldn't change as a result of the outing. Leclerc had converted each of his prior three save chances in August but has issued six walks in seven innings on the month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...