Leclerc (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two batters in one inning.

Leclerc entered in the ninth inning with Texas up by a run. He retired two of the first three batters he faced before giving up the game-tying run on a double by Vimael Machin. An error then allowed the go-ahead run to score, and Leclerc ended up with the loss when the Rangers couldn't scratch out a score in the bottom of the frame. It was the first blown save of the season for the right-hander, but his closer job figures to be secure given his prolonged run of strong pitching. Since the All-Star break, Leclerc has posted a 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 29 innings.