Leclerc (1-1) allowed four runs (none earned) on one hit and three walks, picking up the loss against the White Sox on Thursday.

Leclerc didn't help himself with a throwing a error, his second one this week, on what could have been the third out. The inning spun out of control from there. The 23-year-old right-hander had performed well for the Rangers this season, which no doubt was a factor for manager Jeff Banister when be brought Leclerc into the game with a two-run lead in the eighth inning. However, he's been tagged with a loss and two blown saves over his past three outings, which could move him out of high-leverage spots for the time being.