The Rangers exercised Leclerc's $6.25 million option for 2024 on Saturday.

Leclerc proved to be a valuable member of Texas' bullpen en route to the team's first World Series title, logging a 2.68 ERA and 1.14 WHIP alongside a 67:28 K:BB over 57 innings. Given his dominance and consistency across the past two seasons, the 29-year-old righty could be in the mix for more save opportunities next year.