Leclerc was not used in a save situation in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Arizona.

Will Smith closed out the win instead of Leclerc, who hasn't been given a save opportunity since blowing his second of the season, April 24, against the Reds. Leclerc hasn't pitched in five days and was rested, but manager Bruce Bochy opted for Smith for a second straight time when a game presented a save chance. Leclerc's 0.93 ERA hides the seven walks he's allowed and a 6.14 xFIP over 9.2 innings.