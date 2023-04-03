Leclerc was not used in a save situation in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

After a couple of blowout wins, the Rangers were presented with the first save opportunity of the season Sunday, and it was Will Smith who closed the door on Philadelphia. Leclerc had plenty of rest after throwing 21 pitches in Thursday's season opener. Both pitchers are expected to pitch the ninth inning, but Leclerc was the first in line to close games coming out of camp. Texas manager Bruce Bochy may have opted for the lefty Smith because left-handed hitters were due up in the ninth or because he had yet to pitch this season.