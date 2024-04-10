Leclerc allowed two runs on one hit and a walk in the ninth and was charged with a blown save in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Leclerc issued a one-out walk before serving up a go-ahead home run to Shea Langeliers. The 30-year-old has now given up eight runs in five innings while sporting a 4:6 K:BB so far. It's entirely possible the Rangers turn away from Leclerc in a ninth-inning role with him struggling badly to begin the year. David Robertson and Kirby Yates would be the likeliest candidates to see save chances if it happens.