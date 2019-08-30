Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Charged with loss in relief
Leclerc (2-4) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Thursday after surrendering two runs on two hits and a pair of walks with one strikeout over one inning.
With the game tied 3-3, Leclerc came into the ninth inning and allowed his first two batters to reach. He then gave up the go-ahead run in the form of a sacrifice fly to Austin Nola. Unfortunately, it didn't end there, as Omar Navarez tacked on another run with an RBI single. The loss comes as quite the disappointment for the once top-tier reliever, who has just nine saves this year along with a 4.37 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.
