Leclerc has a clearer path to reclaiming the closer role in Texas after Jonathan Hernandez was diagnosed with a sprained UCL on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc was delayed by visa issues to start camp but has since arrived, though he's yet to pitch in a spring training game. He's saved 29 games in his career but wasn't a lock to win the closer role this season, as he's coming off a year in which injuries cut short his campaign after just two outings and struggled to a 4.33 ERA the year prior. The Rangers' bullpen isn't exactly loaded with proven options, however, and Hernandez was shaping up to be his top competition. It hasn't been officially confirmed Leclerc will win the job, but his path is now a lot easier with Hernandez shut down from throwing for four weeks.