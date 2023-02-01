Leclerc appears to be the front-runner to open the season as closer for the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

As Weaver notes, Leclerc finished the 2022 season on a high note after returning from Tommy John surgery with a 2.83 ERA, 54:21 K:BB and seven saves. While he should be considered the favorite, there are other options here including Jonathan Hernandez, Ian Kennedy and Joe Barlow. He'll need to perform well in the Cactus League, but right now, Leclerc seems like the Texas reliever to target in fantasy for those searching for saves.