Leclerc tossed a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. He struck out one.

Leclerc's string of dominance continued Sunday, as he pitched a perfect inning for the second appearance in a row. While Leclerc was not typically featured as a closer in the regular season, earning only four saves in 57 innings of work, he has now successfully converted both of the team's' saves in the postseason, which may signal more opportunities down the road. In October, Leclerc has pitched to a mint 1.54 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with seven strikeouts across six innings.