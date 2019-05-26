Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Continues scoreless run
Leclerc walked one and struck out three in one inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Leclerc extended his scoreless streak to five appearances, spanning 6.1 innings. He's now allowed just one run on one hit and five walks while striking out 19 over 10 innings since being removed as the team's closer. His performance has fueled speculation that he will be reinstated as the Rangers' closer. That reinstatement could happen soon after replacement closer Shawn Kelley was tagged with a blown save Saturday.
