Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Could move into closer role
Leclerc could become the Rangers' closer after the team traded Chris Martin (back) to the Braves on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Leclerc is the lone healthy and available arm at the back end of the bullpen. With Martin shipped to Atlanta and Shawn Kelley (biceps) on the injured list, Leclerc becomes the most logical option to close games. While his performance this season is not closer worthy, he has experience in the role and was extended for another four years during the offseason after a dominant 2018 as closer.
