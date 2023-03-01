Rangers general manager Chris Young announced Wednesday that Leclerc is dealing with neck tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Leclerc is currently scheduled to take part in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic, but Young says that the staff is evaluating how this might affect his participation. It's definitely a situation fantasy managers need to keep an eye on, as the right-handed hurler is currently projected to get the bulk of save opportunities for the Rangers to open 2023. There should be further updates on Leclerc's status in the coming days.