Leclerc missed out on Wednesday's save opportunity against the Diamondbacks after experiencing right shoulder tightness while warming up, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old was expected to have a chance to earn his second save of the season, but his shoulder tightened up and Nick Goody was called upon instead. Leclerc should be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the injury. He'll be reevaluated on Thursday's scheduled off day.