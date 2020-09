Leclerc (shoulder) was ruled out for the season Saturday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Leclerc had at best an outside chance of returning very late in the year when he was placed on the 45-day injured list with a strained shoulder in late July, and manager Chris Woodward officially ended his chances Sunday. The injury will give the righty plenty of risk heading into the 2021 campaign, though he'll still have the potential to fill a high-leverage role if he's healthy and effective.