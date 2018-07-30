Leclerc got the side in order and picked up his 14th hold of the season in Sunday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Leclerc has performed well in the bullpen, posting a 2.33 ERA over 38.2 innings (40 appearances) in mostly seventh- and eighth-inning work. As rumors circulate about Texas trading closer Keone Kela, the Rangers may look to Leclerc for closing opportunities.