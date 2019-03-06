Leclerc and the Rangers agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract extension, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The details years or money involved in Leclerc's new deal isn't yet known, but the transaction likely makes the closer part of the Rangers' long-term core rather than a candidate to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. The added job security Leclerc's gains through the extension could be enough to make him one of the safer closer options in fantasy drafts on the heels of a breakout 2018 campaign. Though control remains an issue for the hard-throwing righty (career 16 percent walk rate), he still managed a stellar 1.56 ERA (1.90 FIP) and 13.3 K/9 last season while collecting 12 saves.