Leclerc gave up one walk and struck out two in a scoreless appearance to earn the save in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Leclerc didn't have the most efficient outing as he needed 24 pitches to retire the side. However, he got the job done and ultimately only allowed one baserunner before striking out Vladimir Guerrero to close out the victory and pick up his fourth save of the season. All four of Leclerc's saves have come since August 14 and he has only given up an earned run or more in two appearances over that stretch.