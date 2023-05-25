Leclerc allowed two hits and one walk over a third of an inning to get a hold in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Leclerc had made a stretch of low-leverage appearances before getting the call to pitch the eighth inning of a one-run game. He retired the first batter then three consecutive batters reached, and he was removed after 16 pitches (eight strikes). Closer Will Smith came on to get the final five outs and save.