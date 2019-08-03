Leclerc gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

While it's encouraging to see Leclerc get another chance to close -- he hadn't picked up a save since mid-April -- he isn't exactly seizing his opportunity, coughing up four runs with a 0:5 K:BB over his last two appearances, including a blown save Sunday against the A's. Shawn Kelley (biceps) doesn't have a timetable yet for his return, but the Rangers may be forced to give someone else a look in the ninth before he gets healthy if Leclerc can't turn things around.