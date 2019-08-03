Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Escapes with sixth save
Leclerc gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.
While it's encouraging to see Leclerc get another chance to close -- he hadn't picked up a save since mid-April -- he isn't exactly seizing his opportunity, coughing up four runs with a 0:5 K:BB over his last two appearances, including a blown save Sunday against the A's. Shawn Kelley (biceps) doesn't have a timetable yet for his return, but the Rangers may be forced to give someone else a look in the ninth before he gets healthy if Leclerc can't turn things around.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...