Leclerc isn't available for the start of spring training due to visa issues, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Leclerc is fully healthy heading into spring training after tearing a muscle behind his shoulder last season, but he'll be a late arrival to camp while awaiting clearance to enter North America. His visa issues are believed to be minor, and the right-hander should be the favorite to serve as the team's closer once he arrives at spring training.