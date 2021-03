Texans manager Chris Woodward is not yet ready to name Leclerc the team's closer, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc, who gave up three hits in 1.1 innings Thursday, has experienced a drop in fastball velocity as he works his way back from a shoulder injury in 2020. Woodward mentioned Matt Bush and Ian Kennedy as possible closers if Leclerc is unable to lock in the job.