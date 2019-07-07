Leclerc allowed one hit while striking out three over an inning in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Twins.

Leclerc raised his strikeout percentage to 36.4, which ranks 11th among all relievers. The right-hander, who pitched for the first time in four days and needed 30 pitches, is scheduled to open Sunday's game and will have a few bullets left but probably won't go more than one inning.