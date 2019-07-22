Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Fills in for Kelley
Leclerc struck out the only batter he faced in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.
Rangers closer Shawn Kelley entered the game during the eighth inning, but he never threw a pitch. He suffered what has been described as soreness in his right biceps tendon during his warmups. Instead, Leclerc got the final out of the eighth inning. Kelley will undergo evaluation and details should emerge pending the exam. With Kelley sidelined, whether day-to-day or longer, Leclerc is presumed to be the next man up to get save chances.
